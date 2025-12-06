2025 Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament [RESULTS]

December 6, 2025 Photo Mary Carter Cheney

The 2025 Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held on Saturday, December 6th at Bucksport High School

Here are the Results.

106 pounds

  1. Slavatore Rizzitello - Foxcroft Academy
  2. Riley Smead - Washington Academy
  3. Jordan Hughes - Madison

113 pounds

  1. Skyren Clukey - Madison
  2. Quinn Harter - Washington Academy
  3. Gabriel Chambers - Foxcroft Academy
  4. Aiden Jandreau - Bucksport

120 pounds

  1. Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth
  2. Trey Degraca - MDI
  3. Camdyn Kennedy - Caribou
  4. Luis Alvarado - Washington Academy

126 pounds

  1. Westin Donahue - Foxcroft Academy
  2. Cameron Levesque - Caribou
  3. Jack Lanier - Calais
  4. Alex Dragon - Bucksport

132 pounds

  1. Asher Bishop - Woodland
  2. Darion Wescott - Ellsworth
  3. Robert Wolff - Ellsworth
  4. MJ Chapman - Ellsworth

138 pounds

  1. Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth
  2. Wyatt Johnson - Piscataquis
  3. Abel Currier - Piscataquis
  4. Nathan Harrington - Madison

144 pounds

  1. Chase Scott - Calais
  2. Weston Allen - Bucksport
  3. Nicholas McCorrison - Foxcroft Academy
  4. Joseph Rishani - Bucksport

150 pounds

  1. Brock Gagnon - Caribou
  2. Nicholas Thompson - Foxcroft Academy
  3. Chance Sprague - Washington Academy
  4. Cullen Lagasse - Caribou

157 pounds

  1. Haden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
  2. Jayden Cata - MDI
  3. Ethan Rowland - Madison
  4. Matthew McArthur - Woodland

165 pounds

  1. Mason St. Peter - Caribou
  2. Alex Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
  3. Mason Grindle - Ellsworth
  4. Jarret McGuire - Washington Academy

175 pounds

  1. Zephyr Nelson - Washington Academy
  2. Logan Dawes - Madison
  3. Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy
  4. Brady Ball - Piscataquis

190 pounds

  1. Jayden Horton - Madison
  2. Svante Anastasia - MDI
  3. Jacob Tucker - Bucksport
  4. Cole Staples - MDI

215 pounds

  1. Owen Buchanon - Ellsworth
  2. Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy
  3. Tyler Parsons - Bucksport
  4. Mason Miller - Madison

285 pounds

  1. Riley Duhaime - Ellsworth
  2. Bradley Walton - Calais
  3. Michael Welch - Sumner
  4. Tayshun Lynx - MDI
