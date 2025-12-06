The 2025 Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held on Saturday, December 6th at Bucksport High School

Here are the Results.

106 pounds

Slavatore Rizzitello - Foxcroft Academy Riley Smead - Washington Academy Jordan Hughes - Madison

113 pounds

Skyren Clukey - Madison Quinn Harter - Washington Academy Gabriel Chambers - Foxcroft Academy Aiden Jandreau - Bucksport

120 pounds

Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth Trey Degraca - MDI Camdyn Kennedy - Caribou Luis Alvarado - Washington Academy

126 pounds

Westin Donahue - Foxcroft Academy Cameron Levesque - Caribou Jack Lanier - Calais Alex Dragon - Bucksport

132 pounds

Asher Bishop - Woodland Darion Wescott - Ellsworth Robert Wolff - Ellsworth MJ Chapman - Ellsworth

138 pounds

Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth Wyatt Johnson - Piscataquis Abel Currier - Piscataquis Nathan Harrington - Madison

144 pounds

Chase Scott - Calais Weston Allen - Bucksport Nicholas McCorrison - Foxcroft Academy Joseph Rishani - Bucksport

150 pounds

Brock Gagnon - Caribou Nicholas Thompson - Foxcroft Academy Chance Sprague - Washington Academy Cullen Lagasse - Caribou

157 pounds

Haden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy Jayden Cata - MDI Ethan Rowland - Madison Matthew McArthur - Woodland

165 pounds

Mason St. Peter - Caribou Alex Hanson - Foxcroft Academy Mason Grindle - Ellsworth Jarret McGuire - Washington Academy

175 pounds

Zephyr Nelson - Washington Academy Logan Dawes - Madison Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy Brady Ball - Piscataquis

190 pounds

Jayden Horton - Madison Svante Anastasia - MDI Jacob Tucker - Bucksport Cole Staples - MDI

215 pounds

Owen Buchanon - Ellsworth Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy Tyler Parsons - Bucksport Mason Miller - Madison

285 pounds

Riley Duhaime - Ellsworth Bradley Walton - Calais Michael Welch - Sumner Tayshun Lynx - MDI