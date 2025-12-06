2025 Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament [RESULTS]
The 2025 Ryan Detour Memorial Wrestling Tournament was held on Saturday, December 6th at Bucksport High School
Here are the Results.
106 pounds
- Slavatore Rizzitello - Foxcroft Academy
- Riley Smead - Washington Academy
- Jordan Hughes - Madison
113 pounds
- Skyren Clukey - Madison
- Quinn Harter - Washington Academy
- Gabriel Chambers - Foxcroft Academy
- Aiden Jandreau - Bucksport
120 pounds
- Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth
- Trey Degraca - MDI
- Camdyn Kennedy - Caribou
- Luis Alvarado - Washington Academy
126 pounds
- Westin Donahue - Foxcroft Academy
- Cameron Levesque - Caribou
- Jack Lanier - Calais
- Alex Dragon - Bucksport
132 pounds
- Asher Bishop - Woodland
- Darion Wescott - Ellsworth
- Robert Wolff - Ellsworth
- MJ Chapman - Ellsworth
138 pounds
- Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth
- Wyatt Johnson - Piscataquis
- Abel Currier - Piscataquis
- Nathan Harrington - Madison
144 pounds
- Chase Scott - Calais
- Weston Allen - Bucksport
- Nicholas McCorrison - Foxcroft Academy
- Joseph Rishani - Bucksport
150 pounds
- Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- Nicholas Thompson - Foxcroft Academy
- Chance Sprague - Washington Academy
- Cullen Lagasse - Caribou
157 pounds
- Haden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
- Jayden Cata - MDI
- Ethan Rowland - Madison
- Matthew McArthur - Woodland
165 pounds
- Mason St. Peter - Caribou
- Alex Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
- Mason Grindle - Ellsworth
- Jarret McGuire - Washington Academy
175 pounds
- Zephyr Nelson - Washington Academy
- Logan Dawes - Madison
- Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy
- Brady Ball - Piscataquis
190 pounds
- Jayden Horton - Madison
- Svante Anastasia - MDI
- Jacob Tucker - Bucksport
- Cole Staples - MDI
215 pounds
- Owen Buchanon - Ellsworth
- Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy
- Tyler Parsons - Bucksport
- Mason Miller - Madison
285 pounds
- Riley Duhaime - Ellsworth
- Bradley Walton - Calais
- Michael Welch - Sumner
- Tayshun Lynx - MDI
Get our free mobile app