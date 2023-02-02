Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday

The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School.

Due to the winter advisory forecast for Friday and Saturday in Northern Maine, the Northern Regional Cheering Competition scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at Mount Desert Island High School has been postponed to Monday, February 6 at Ellsworth High School. A revised schedule will be released on Friday.

The Northern Maine Class B, Class C and the Northern/Southern Class D Competitions are all affected.

The Southern Regional Cheering Competition being held on Saturday at Sanford High School will continue as scheduled.

Check back, as we will have the revised schedule once it has been released.