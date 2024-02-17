Saturday’s Tourney 2024 Games on the Ticket [LISTEN LIVE]

It's Day 2, Saturday, February 17th and the 92.9 The Ticket crew is down at the Cross Insurance Center and the Augusta Civic Center to bring you 8 games on the radio!

You can listen on-air, online, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled devices.

Here are the games we are airing!

Class B Quarterfinals

9 a.m. - #4 Orono Boys vs. #5 Caribou

10:30 a.m. #1 Ellsworth Boys vs. #9 Winslow

12 Noon. #4 Caribou Girls vs. #5 Belfast

1:30 p.m. #1 Ellsworth Girls vs. #8 Presque Isle

Class D Quarterfinals

4 p.m. #3 Southern Aroostook Boys vs. #3 Jonesport Beals

5:30 p.m. #2 Bangor Christian Boys vs. #7 Stearns

Then we switch down to the Augusta Civic Center

Class A Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m. #4 Nokomis Boys vs. #5 Camden Hills

9 p.m. #1 Hampden Academy Boys vs. #8 Skowhegan