Saturday’s Tourney 2024 Games on the Ticket [LISTEN LIVE]

Photos Chris Popper

It's Day 2, Saturday, February 17th and the 92.9 The Ticket crew is down at the Cross Insurance Center and the Augusta Civic Center to bring you 8 games on the radio!

Here are the games we are airing!

Class B Quarterfinals

  • 9 a.m. - #4 Orono Boys vs. #5 Caribou
  • 10:30 a.m. #1 Ellsworth Boys vs. #9 Winslow
  • 12 Noon. #4  Caribou Girls vs. #5 Belfast
  • 1:30 p.m. #1 Ellsworth Girls vs. #8 Presque Isle

Class D Quarterfinals

  • 4 p.m. #3 Southern Aroostook Boys vs. #3 Jonesport Beals
  • 5:30 p.m. #2 Bangor Christian Boys vs. #7 Stearns

Then we switch down to the Augusta Civic Center

Class A Quarterfinals

  • 7:30 p.m. #4 Nokomis Boys vs. #5 Camden Hills
  • 9 p.m. #1 Hampden Academy Boys vs. #8 Skowhegan
