Fenway was a sea of yellow while the Red Sox were playing the Nationals in Washington D.C. as the Savannah Bananas took of the Firefighters in front of a packed crowd on Saturday July 4th and Sunday July 5th!

The game drew past Red Sox stars such as Johnny Damon, Jackie Bradlely Jr., Keith Foulke and Brock Holt. Plus, former Patriot and Boston College legend Doug Flutie was also on hand!

Check out photos from July 5th.

The games were broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. If you missed the broadcast and fun, you can see it below

