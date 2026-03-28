Cooper Flagg played a team-high 38 minutes and scored 24 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 100-93 on Friday night, March 27th.

Flagg finished with 24 points, shooting 9-17 from the field and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. He had 3 rebounds and 2 assists to go along with 4 rebounds.

Check out Cooper's video highlights

In the 61 games that Cooper has played in the 2025-26 season he is averaging 33.8 minutes per game and scoring 20.4 points per game. He's averaging 6.6 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game.

Flagg and the Mavericks will play host to Minnesota on Monday, March 30th at 8:30 p.m.

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