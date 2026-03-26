Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 26 points, playing a team-high 36 minutes, but it wasn't enough, as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Denver Nuggets 142-135 on Wednesday night.

Flagg finished with the 26 points, going 10-18 from the field, including 1-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 5-6 from the free throw line. He pulled down 8 rebounds and had a team-high 7 assists. He finished with 2 steals and a blocked shot.

Check out his video highlights.

Cooper Flagg has started 61 games and is averaging 33.8 minutes per game. He has 1243 points in his rookie season, averaging 20.4 points per game. He is averaging 4.7 assists per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray of the Nuggets had a game-high 53 points.

Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks are back on the court, playing at Portland against the Trailblazers on Friday, March 27th with the game tipping off at 10 p.m.