Scott Sassone Creates Backyard Racing For His Twins

It started as a way to make sure his kids were active and moving around during the COVID-19 stay at home order in Massachusetts, it turned in to a gameshow on YouTube between his 8 year old twins.

Scott Sassone created an obstacle course and created a reward for the winner then he filmed and timed his kids going through the course to see who won.

Each week there are small changes made including adding play by play to the videos.

We wanted to find out more about how Scott found this idea On The Bright Side and what the response has been, so we chatted with him on The Morning Line.

You can watch the Backyard Racing videos on Scott's YouTube Channel