Sean Gray Breaks Record at Boy’s Festival of Champions

Sean Gray, a Junior at Portsmouth High School broke the 11 year course record at the Boy's Festival of Champions held on Saturday, October 5th at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. Gray's time of 14:55.56 beat the 2013 time of 15:06.92 held by Josef Holt-Andrews of Telstar.

Sam Laverdiere of Lake Region was the fast Maine finisher with a time of 15:39.11

There were a total of 801 boy's finishers and 74 teams.

The Top 10 Team Results

Portland 99 Scarborough 111 Portsmouth 182 Hampden Academy 215 Orono 291 South Portland 308 Camden Hills 329 Messalonskee 364 Bangor 371 Caribou 413

To see all the individual Boy's Results and Team Totals Click HERE

