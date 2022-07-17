Senior League East Baseball Regional July 19-25 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor

The Senior League East Baseball Regional Championships will be held July 19-25 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The Tournament will feature teams from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Sadly, there are no teams from Maine, New Hampshire or Vermont.

Here's the schedule.This is a double elimination tournament.

Tuesday July 19th

Game 1 - Massachusetts vs. Rhode Island 10 a.m.

Game 2 - Connecticut vs. Pennsylvania 1 p.m.

Game 3 - Delaware vs. New Jersey 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 - New York vs. Maryland 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday July 20

Game 5 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 1 p.m.

Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 4:30 p.m.

Thursday July 21

Game 7 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 1 p.m.

Game 8 - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 4:30 p.m.

Friday July 22

Game 9 - Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 6 1 p.m.

Game 10 Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 5 4:30 p.m.

Saturday July 23

Game 11 - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 1 p.m.

Game 12 - Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 4 :30 p.m.

Sunday July 24

Game 13 - Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11 1 p.m.

Monday July 25

Game 14 - Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13 1p.m.

Game 15 (If necessary) Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 4:30 p.m.