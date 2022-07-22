Ellsworth High School’s Addi Laslie Named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School Addi Laslie who was named on July 22nd as a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American.
Laslie was 1 of 72 girls throughout the United States honored for a combination of excellence in the classroom (minimum of a 3.75 cumulative GPA) and outstanding performance on the field during their secondary school careers.
Laslie who graduated in June 2022 from Ellsworth High School, had a cumulative GPA of 4.14
Addi will be attending Husson University beginning in the Fall 2022 schedule. She will be majoring in Secondary Education with a concentration in English with a minor in Physical Education/Coaching.
She will be playing for the Husson University Women's Soccer Team and running track.
