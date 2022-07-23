Youth Sports Gear Swap Saturday August 13 at the MDI YMCA

It's hard to believe that the Fall Sporting Season will be starting soon! It's also hard to believe how fast children grow! That's why the MDI YMCA is hosting a Youth Sports Gear Swap on Saturday, August 13th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Now's the perfect time to go through your closets or garage and find all the athletic gear that your children have outgrown. Grab those cleats, shin guards, shorts, soccer socks and warmup jerseys. Have any old bats or baseball gloves cluttering up a closet? The MDI YMCA wants them!

You can drop off any of this gently used equipment now through August 12th!

Then on Saturday August 13th, stop by the MDI YMCA from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. You'll be able to look through the equipment dropped off, and take what you need for your child(ren)!

While you are there, you can also pick up information on Fall offerings from the MDI YMCA, Acadia Youth Sports, Neighborhood House, Trenton Recreation, Harbor House and Lamoine Recreation!

And as an added incentive to stop by, the MDI YMCA will offer all children in attendance a free pair of youth socks while supplies last.

Get our free mobile app