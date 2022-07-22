Interview with Miss Maine Basketball Jaycie Christopher – Friday Morning [AUDIO]
If you missed The Morning Roast's interview with Miss Maine Basketball Jaycie Christopher on Friday morning, July 22nd, here's your chance to hear it again.
Christopher, the reigning Miss Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Softball while playing at Skowhegan High School, made the decision to seek her release from Boston University and join the Maine Black Bears. She talked about the decision to commit and what caused her to change her mind. She will be joining the UMaine Basketball Team for their summer workouts on Monday, July 25th,
You can listen to all the UMaine Women's Basketball Games this fall and winter on 92.9 The Ticket.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.