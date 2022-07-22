Interview with Miss Maine Basketball Jaycie Christopher – Friday Morning [AUDIO]

If you missed The Morning Roast's interview with Miss Maine Basketball Jaycie Christopher on Friday morning, July 22nd, here's your chance to hear it again.

Christopher, the reigning Miss Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Softball while playing at Skowhegan High School, made the decision to seek her release from Boston University and join the Maine Black Bears. She talked about the decision to commit and what caused her to change her mind. She will be joining the UMaine Basketball Team for their summer workouts on Monday, July 25th,

You can listen to all the UMaine Women's Basketball Games this fall and winter on 92.9 The Ticket.

