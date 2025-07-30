Acadians Stay Alive Beat Central Maine Hurricanes 13-5

Acadians Stay Alive Beat Central Maine Hurricanes 13-5

David Lee

The Trenton Acadians stayed alive in the Maine State Senior Legion Tourney, beating the Central Maine Hurricanes 13-5 on Tuesday night, at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The Acadians started hot, scoring 6 runs in the 1st inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. They added single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th innings before adding 3 insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Jackson Barry led the Acadians at the plate. He went 4-5, with a double and drove in 4 runs. Brayden King was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in, and 2 stolen bases. Miles Palmer, batting leadoff was 2-4 with a run batted in. Dawson Curtis had a double, a stolen base and run batted in. Trent Goss was 1-3, scoring 3 times. Brady Pert had a single and drove in 3 runs.

Colin Sullivan started on the hill for the Acadians. He went 1.1 innings allowing 1 run, walking 3 and striking out 1. Miles Palmer pitched 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 6. Evan Haskell closed out the game, picking up the win, pitching 4.0 innings allowing just 2 hits and striking out 4 while walking 1.

For the Hurricanes, Jayme Wheeler started on the mound and retired 2 batters, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Cameron Dostie went 4.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. Ben Foster pitched the 6th and 7th innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

Sean Achorn, leading off, had a double and drove in a pair of runs. Michael Achorn, Ben Foster, and Michael Hamlin each had a single.

The Acadians now play the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers in the Championship Game on Wednesday night, July 30th at 5 p.m. If the Acadians win, it would force a winner-take-all game tonight at 7:30 p.m. to decide the State Champion. The game(s) will take place at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born

American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket