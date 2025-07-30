The Trenton Acadians stayed alive in the Maine State Senior Legion Tourney, beating the Central Maine Hurricanes 13-5 on Tuesday night, at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The Acadians started hot, scoring 6 runs in the 1st inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. They added single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th innings before adding 3 insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Jackson Barry led the Acadians at the plate. He went 4-5, with a double and drove in 4 runs. Brayden King was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in, and 2 stolen bases. Miles Palmer, batting leadoff was 2-4 with a run batted in. Dawson Curtis had a double, a stolen base and run batted in. Trent Goss was 1-3, scoring 3 times. Brady Pert had a single and drove in 3 runs.

Colin Sullivan started on the hill for the Acadians. He went 1.1 innings allowing 1 run, walking 3 and striking out 1. Miles Palmer pitched 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 6. Evan Haskell closed out the game, picking up the win, pitching 4.0 innings allowing just 2 hits and striking out 4 while walking 1.

For the Hurricanes, Jayme Wheeler started on the mound and retired 2 batters, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Cameron Dostie went 4.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. Ben Foster pitched the 6th and 7th innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

Sean Achorn, leading off, had a double and drove in a pair of runs. Michael Achorn, Ben Foster, and Michael Hamlin each had a single.

The Acadians now play the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers in the Championship Game on Wednesday night, July 30th at 5 p.m. If the Acadians win, it would force a winner-take-all game tonight at 7:30 p.m. to decide the State Champion. The game(s) will take place at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

