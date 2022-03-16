Shot of the Basketball Season [VIDEO]

We were treated to a lot of great basketball this season in Maine! There have been buzzer beaters, dunks and off balance shots that leave you scratching your head wondering "How the heck did that go in?" But I dare you to come up with a better shot than this!

This shot was made by John Ross from Thornton Academy in a Unified Basketball game against Sanford. Ross went over the half-court line, turned around and swished a half-court backwards shot! That's worthy of the Globetrotters!

While the Unified Basketball Season is coming to an end, with most games ending this week, you need to promise yourself that you will attend a game at your earliest opportunity! It will be the best 1 hour or so of your week! You will laugh, you will cry, you will cheer and your heart will be full of love! It truly is Sport's Done Right.

Get our free mobile app