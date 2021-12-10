Skowhegan Girls Too Much for Brewer 73-45 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team traveled to Skowhegan in the opening game of the 2021-22 season, falling to the River Hawks 73-45.
Skowhegan led 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-26 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks led 61-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 11 points. Makalya Dore and Jordan Doak each had 8 points for the Witches. Brewer was 6-16 from the free throw line. The Witches sank 3 3-pointrs, 1 each by Roberts, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak.
Skowhegan was led by Callaway Page with a game-high 26 points. Jaycie Christopher finished with 24 points. Skowhegan was 17-20 from the free throw line. Ally Frey and Laney LeBlanc each had 3-pointers for Skowhegan.
Brewer is now 0-1. They will host Messalonskee in their home opener on Tuesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.
Skowhegan is now 1-0. They play at Mt. Blue on Tuesday December 14th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Girls
|13
|13
|10
|9
|45
|Skowhegan Girls
|19
|23
|19
|12
|73
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Makayla Dore
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Jordan Doak
|1
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|10
|Trea Broussard
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Allie Flagg
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|1
|11
|4
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|45
|18
|15
|3
|6
|16
|14
Skowhegan
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Maddy Morris
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Jaycie Christopher
|1
|24
|9
|9
|0
|6
|7
|1
|10
|Aryana Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Reese Danforth
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|15
|Natalie Gilman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Elle Donoghue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Annabelle Morris
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|23
|Jayla Gentry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Julia Fitzgerald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Carlie Jarvais
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Callaway LePage
|1
|26
|11
|11
|0
|4
|4
|0
|32
|Ally Frey
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|34
|Laney LeBlanc
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|73
|27
|25
|2
|17
|20
|12