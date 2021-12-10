Skowhegan Girls Too Much for Brewer 73-45 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team traveled to Skowhegan in the opening game of the 2021-22 season, falling to the River Hawks 73-45.

Skowhegan led 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-26 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks led 61-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 11 points. Makalya Dore and Jordan Doak each had 8 points for the Witches. Brewer was 6-16 from the free throw line. The Witches sank 3 3-pointrs, 1 each by Roberts, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak.

Skowhegan was led by Callaway Page with a game-high 26 points. Jaycie Christopher finished with 24 points. Skowhegan was 17-20 from the free throw line. Ally Frey and Laney LeBlanc each had 3-pointers for Skowhegan.

Brewer is now 0-1. They will host Messalonskee in their home opener on Tuesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is now 1-0. They play at Mt. Blue on Tuesday December 14th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 13 13 10 9 45 Skowhegan Girls 19 23 19 12 73

Box Score

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Makayla Dore 1 8 4 4 0 0 1 1 5 Jordan Doak 1 8 2 1 1 3 4 4 10 Trea Broussard 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 Brooklyn Fick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 Allie Flagg 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 Mariah Roberts 1 11 4 3 1 2 7 2 21 Lindsey Pine 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 1 6 2 1 1 1 2 2 23 Jenna McQuarrie 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 35 Kelly DiCarlo 1 6 3 3 0 0 2 2 TOTALS 1 45 18 15 3 6 16 14

Skowhegan