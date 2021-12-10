Skowhegan Girls Too Much for Brewer 73-45 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team traveled to Skowhegan in the opening game of the 2021-22 season, falling to the River Hawks 73-45.

Skowhegan led 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-26 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks led 61-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 11 points. Makalya Dore and Jordan Doak each had 8 points for the Witches. Brewer was 6-16 from the free throw line. The Witches sank 3 3-pointrs, 1 each by Roberts, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak.

Skowhegan was led by Callaway Page with a game-high 26 points. Jaycie Christopher finished with 24 points. Skowhegan was 17-20 from the free throw line. Ally Frey and Laney LeBlanc each had 3-pointers for Skowhegan.

Brewer is now 0-1. They will host Messalonskee in their home opener on Tuesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is now 1-0. They play at Mt. Blue on Tuesday December 14th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls131310945
Skowhegan Girls1923191273

Box Score

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Makayla Dore18440011
5Jordan Doak18211344
10Trea Broussard12110001
11Brooklyn Fick10000000
12Kaylee Dore10000001
15Allie Flagg12110000
20Mariah Roberts111431272
21Lindsey Pine10000000
22Riley Umel16211122
23Jenna McQuarrie12110001
35Kelly DiCarlo16330022
TOTALS1451815361614

Skowhegan

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Maddy  Morris12000232
3Jaycie Christopher124990671
10Aryana Lewis10000001
12Reese Danforth13000342
15Natalie Gilman10000002
20Elle Donoghue10000000
22Annabelle Morris16220221
23Jayla Gentry10000000
24Julia Fitzgerald10000000
25Carlie Jarvais10000000
31Callaway LePage12611110440
32Ally Frey17321001
34Laney LeBlanc15211002
TOTALS17327252172012
