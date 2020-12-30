Sounds of the Year on The Drive

2020…what a year, mostly for regrettable and forgetful reasons.

But it was yet another memorable year on-air for The Drive, as we navigated a sports-less world for a quarter of it.

Here are some of the best sounds from the year that was, broken up into three categories.

Sounds of the Year: Guests (Hear from some of the best guests we featured throughout the year) –

Sounds of the Year: Town of the Year (some of the highlights from our 8-week tournament and many road trips) –

Sounds of the Year: Host Bloopers (the category with the most content to choose from…) –