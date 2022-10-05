Speed Breaks Central Scoring Record as Central Beats Orono 5-1

Rylee Speed scored 3 goals on Wednesday, October 5th as the Central Red Devils defeated Orono 5-1.The hat trick gave Speed 104 career goals, breaking the school record previously held by Max McHugh who graduated in 2013.

Speed also had an assist in the game. Makenzie Rushlow and Izzy Allen each added a goal for Central. Izzy Allen added an assist.

Anna Malloy scored on a penalty kick for Orono.

Sydney Gray had 13 saves on 16 shots for Central, while Charles Ann Burns had 21 saves on 31 shots for Orono.

Central is now 9-2. They will play undefeated Bucksport on Friday, October 7th at 4 p.m.

Orono is 4-7. They will play at Dexter on Saturday, October 8th at 11 a.m.

Thanks to Coach Rick Speed for the stats

