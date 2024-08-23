Speedway 95 – August 21 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday, August 21st

The Varney GMC-Buick-Mazda Wacky Wednesday season came to a close Wednesday night with championships decided by as little as 1 point.

In the Stars of Tomorrow, Austin Beale of Hampden defended his championship by besting Carson Bellows of Winslow by 1 point at the end of the night. Beale started the night1 point ahead of Bellows, but Bellows fell to 3 points behind at the end of the qualifier. In the feature, Beale finished 1 position behind Bellows, bringing the margin back to 1 point in Beale’s favor. Mason Silva of Hudson took the lead from pole-sitter Karigan Glasier of Appleton on lap 5 of the 20 lap feature and led to the checkers with Bellows in 2nd and Beale 3rd. Glasier finished 4th, with Waylon Giguere of Etna in 5th.

Ben Ashline of Winthrop took the lead from Talon Blanchard of Glenburn on lap 2 of the 25 lap feature and won his 4th feature out of the 8 run this year. Ashline won the points championship as well by 24 points over Zach Audet of Norridgewock who finished 2nd in the feature. 3rd in the feature went to Spencer Sweatt of Albion, with Blanchard and Andrew Crosby of Hermon rounding out the Top-5.

Although he finished 5th in the 15 lap feature for the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks, Adam Gardner of Orono was far enough ahead of the competition to cement the championship in the division. Jesse Langley of Greenbush won his 2nd feature of the season after passing Mickey Godin of Hermon on lap 2 and beating Godin again on a lap 10 restart to take the win. Richard Hardison of Waltham finished 3rd in the feature, with Shawn Chase of Monroe was 4th with Gardner finishing 5th.

Donnie Silva of Hudson, father of Mason Silva who won the Stars of Tomorrow feature, led from the pole to the checkers in the 25 lap Road Runner feature, and winning the points championship as well. Last week’s winner Craig Holm of Bangor came from a middle of the pack start to finish 2nd,, with Etna’s Nick Bickford taking 3rd. 4th went to Nicholas Wark of Etna with Seth Woodard of Plymouth 5th.

In the Maine Outlaw Midget Series, Eric Clark of Southwest. Harbor inherited the lead on lap 10 of the 15 lap feature when early leader Barry Tweedie of Thorndike retired with mechanical issues. Anthony Lancaster of Unity finished 2nd with Gram Leavitt of Swanville getting his 1st podium finish of the season with a 3rd place finish. Eric Bonney of Searsport was 4th with Tweedie finishing 5th. Clark also won the championship in the Speedway 95 season points race.

The next event at Speedway 95 will be on Saturday, August 31, as the track will be idle on the 24th to free staff and drivers to attend the Oxford 250.

QUICK RESULTS:

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 71 Mason Silva, Hudson

2. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

3. 39A Austin Beale, Hampden (2024 points champion)

4. 99X Karigan Glasier, Appleton

5. 1 Waylon Giguere, Etna

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 00A Ben Ashline, Winthrop (2024 points champion)

2. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

3. 84 Spencer Sweatt. Albion

4. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

5. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 13 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

2. 54 Mickey Godin, Hermon

3. 1 Richard Hardison, Waltham

4. 01 Shawn Chase, Monroe

5. 6 Adam Gardner, Orono (2024 points champion)

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 00X Donnie Silva, Hudson (2024 points champion)

2. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor

3. 12 Nick Bickford, Etna

4. 8 Nicholas Wark, Etna

5. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

MAINE OUYLAW MIDGET SERIES:

1. 90 Eric Clark, S.W. Harbor (2024 points champion)

2. 45 Anthony Lancaster, Unity

3. 9 Gram Levitt, Swanville

4. 17 Eric Bonney, Searsport

5. 7ME Barrie Tweedie, Thorndike