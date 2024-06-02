Speedway 95 – June 1 [RESULTS]

Saturday night, June 1st was a perfect night for racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Here are the results.

Jordan Pearson of Thorndike used the inside groove to charge from the rear of the field to win his 2nd feature of the young season at Speedway 95 in the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks. James Goodman of Carmel led the first half of the 30 lap event with Pearson, who was running second after 13 laps, assuming the lead when mechanical ills sidelined Goodman for the night. Doug Day of Glenburn held off a hard charging Garett Hayman of Milford to take second at the checkers while Hayman recovered from an early race spinout, coming from the rear to finish third. Peter Robinson of E. Machias and Alex Runci of Hermon rounded out the top five.

Todd Lawrence of Levant led the 25 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature with Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn on his bumper all the way, giving Lawrence no way to call it an easy win. Blanchard finished second, his third top three of the season. Raymond Martin of Bangor took the third spot, with Rookie Therron Langley of Greenbush coming in fourth.

Delaney Dunn of Otis passed Andrew McTague of Frankfort on lap 18 of the 20 lap Casella Recycling Sport-Fours and went on to post her first win if the season. McTague had led the first 17 laps of the marathon race that took 45 minutes to complete due to track clean up efforts needed following two separate incidents of mechanical failures spraying the track with slippery fluids. McTague finished second with Jason Morse of Hermon coming in third. Darius Miranda of Orono and Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont rounded out the top five.

In the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners. Horace Crawford of Troy led from the green to the checkers, posting his first win of the season after holding off Nicholas Bickford of Etna who pressured him for the lead for the entire event. Cooper Beaulieu of Canaan finished third, ahead of Gavin Cero of Bangor and Corey Swoboda of Eddington who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The Maine Outlaw Midgets made their first appearance of the season with Eric Clark of Southwest Harbor taking the win. Eric Bonney of Searsport finished in the second spot with Anthony Lancaster of Unity finishing third.

QUICK RESULTS;

DYSART’S LATE MODELS;

1. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

2. 77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn

3. Raymond Martin, Bangor

4. 11 Therron Langley, Greenbush

CASELLA WASTE SYETEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

2. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

3. 21 Garett Hayman, Milford

4. 81 Peter Robinson, E. Machias

5. 17R Alex Runci, Hermon

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-FOURS:

1. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

2. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

3. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

4. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

5. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

2. 12 Nicholas Bickford, Etna

3. 5X Cooper Beaulieu, Canaan

4. 55x Gavin Gerow, Bangor

5. 15 Corey Swoboda, Eddington

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGETS:

1. 90 Eric Clark, S.W. Harbor

2. 17 Eric Bonney, Searsport

3. 45 Anthony Lancaster, Unity

Speedway 95 schedule for the month of June is as follows:

June 7-8 Monster Trucks

June 16 Granite State Pro Stocks/R&R Street Stocks

June 22 Regular Racing Returns

June 26 Wacky Wednesday Racing Season Begins

June 29 Regular Racing plus Varney Agency Fireworks Show