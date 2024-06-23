Speedway 95 June 22 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from racing held at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, June 22nd.

James Goodman of Carmel put his car in front of the field of Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks on lap 3 of the 30 lap feature at Speedway 95 Saturday night and had as much as a quarter lap lead on the field at one point until the caution flag brought him back to the rest of the field. Goodman survived two more yellows, regaining the lead on each restart and picked up the win. Jordan Pearson of Thorndike, who had won two previous features this season, came from the rear of the field and could only reach the second spot before laps ran out. Matthew Bourgoine of Stetson placed third, with early leader Tim Moores of Exeter coming in fourth. Joey Doyon of Frankfort, with one win under his belt this year, finished fifth.

Scott Bonney of Carmel wired the Coca-Cola Cage Runners 25 lap feature, posting his first win of the season, but had to fend off Nicholas Bickford of Etna, who finished a close second after several caution periods kept the field close. Seth Woodard of Plymouth came from the rear of the field to place third in his first appearance of the season, with Horace Crawford overcoming an early race fire in his car to finish fourth. Jeff Burditt of Otis rounded out the top five.

Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn passed Roger Richards of Bradford on lap 2 of the 30 lap Dysart’s Late Model feature and went on to post the win. Richards finished in the second spot with Raymond Martin of Bangor in third, Therron Langley of Greenbush finished fourth.

Casella Recycling Sport-Four action saw Darius Miranda of Orono hold off a hard charge from Andrew McTague Jr. of Frankfort in the closing laps of the 25 lap feature to take the checkered flag first. McTague finished a close second, with Jason Morse of Hermon posting a third place finish. Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont was fourth.

The Varney GMC-Buick-Mazda Wacky Wednesday season starts it’s 2024 season on Wednesday, June 26th with a 7:00 p.m. start time. Preceded by the Annual Pretty Car Contest at 6:30. Saturday June 29th's racing will feature a regular line up of events along with a Fireworks display.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

77 Donnie Blanchard, Glenburn 0 Roger Richards, Bradford 41 Raymond Martin, Bangor 11 Therron Langley, Greenbush

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

77 James Goodman, Carmel 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike 8 Matthew Bourgoine, Stetson 5 Tim Moores, Exeter Joey Doyon, Frankfort

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-FOURS:

Darius Miranda,, Orono 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort 14 Jason Morse, Hermon 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

Scott Bonney, Carmel 12 Nicholas Bickford, Etna 41X Seth Woodard, Plymouth 00 Horace Crawford, Troy 9X Jeff Burditt, Otis