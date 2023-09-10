Speedway 95 Results from Saturday September 9

Since winning the 12th Annual Ikey Dore 100 last October, Jeff Alley of Machias has struggled to find victory lane in 2023 at Speedway 95, but finally had the breakthrough he needed to return to the winner’s circle. Starting on the pole in the 30 lap feature, Alley kept his car in front of the field, running alone for most of the race while behind him there was a fierce race long battle for second through fifth. Coming from the 7th starting position, last week’s winner Jay Pearson of Thorndike worked his car hard in the inside groove, finally breaking into the 2nd spot on lap 28 and crossed the finish line in that spot, just ahead of 10 time winner Cole Robinson of Palmyra who had to settle for third after a race long battle with Doug Day of Glenburn who finished fourth, after starting on the outside pole. James Doucette of Skowhegan was involved in the race long four car battle for positions and wound up in fifth.

John Curtis Jr. of Hermon took advantage of a lap 17 caution to pass early leader Deane Smart of Milford on the restart and take the lead. Smart, who had led to field from the drop of the green, lost the three second lead he had on the field when the yellow flag bunched the field back up. Curtis was able to get in front of Smart and led from lap 18 to the finish. Smart finished in second, with Donny Blanchard of Glenburn coming in third. Fourth went to Bryson Parritt of Steuben in only his second race in the division with Matt Bourgoine of Stetson finishing fifth.

In the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners, Donny Silva of Hudson took the lead from Horace Crawford of Troy on lap 16 of the 25 lap feature and posted his second win of the season. Crawford finished in the second spot after passing outside pole sitter Delaney Dunn of Otis on lap 11. Dunn finished in third, with 14 year old Talon Blanchard of Glenburn finishing fourth in his first race with the grown-ups. He had run in the Stars of Tomorrow on Wednesday nights winning four of the 6 features he raced in. Jeff Burditt of Otis was fifth.

Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont passed early leader Kris Foss of Levant on the 17th lap of the 25 lap feature and went on to post the win. Foss finished is second, with last year’s champion Jason Morse of Hermon in third. Darius Miranda of Orono was fourth.

The Maine Outlaw Midget Series made it’s final appearance of the season with Eric Clark of Southwest Harbor taking his first win of the season, leading all 15 laps of the race. Markus Lowe of Jackson, who won last week in his first time ever racing in the series, settled for second with William McCullough of Kenduskeag finishing third.

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday, September 16 with a regular show of Dysart’s Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport-Fours and Cage Runners, with the Maine Enduro Tour making it’s second appearance of the season with a 100 lap event scheduled.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 12 John Curtis Jr., Hermon

2. 24 Deane Smart, Milford

3. 77 Donny Blanchard, Glenburn

4. 23 Bryson Parritt, Steuben

5. 38B Matt Bourgoine, Stetson

STREET STOCKS:

1. 24 Jeff Alley, Machias

2. 3 Jay Pearson, Thorndike

3. 61R Cole Robinson. Palmyra

4. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

5. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

SPORT-FOUR:

1. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

2. 4 Kris Foss, Levant

3. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

4. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 71 Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

3. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

4. 77B talon Blanchard, Glenburn

5. 9X Jeff Burditt, Otis

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGEET SERIES:

1. 90 Eric Clark, S.W. Harbor

2. 7ME Markus Lowe, Jackson

3. 36 William McCullough, Kenduskeag

4. 17 Eric Bonney, Searsport

5. 45 Anthony Lancaster, Unity