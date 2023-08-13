Speedway 95 Results – Saturday August 12

Seth Woodard of Plymouth passed early leader Casey Bellows of Fairfield on lap 38 of the 100 lap Maine Enduro Tour event at Speedway 95 Saturday night as the pair raced past all other drivers in the event by lap 28, finishing first and second one lap ahead of third place finisher Chip Farrington of China. David Boulier of Bucksport finished fourth, 2 laps down to the leaders, and Jarody Jarody of Augusta rounded out the top five, three laps in arrears.

In regular racing Saturday night, Brenton Parritt of Steuben won the Dysart’s Late Model 30 lap feature in only his second appearance of the season. Parritt started in the fifth position and was in the second spot by lap 11. He then rode behind race leader John Curtis Jr. of Hermon until lap 27, when he dove to the inside as the pair came up on slower traffic, causing Curtis to slow for the traffic that was in the outside groove. Parritt took the lead and stayed there until the checkers flew three laps later, Curtis finished second with Glenburn’s Donnie Blanchard coming in third. James Doucette of Skowhegan finished fourth with Matt Bourgoine of Stetson in fifth.

Cole Robinson of Palmyra won his 7th Street Stock feature of the season, taking the lead from James Goodman of Carmel on lap 8, after a brief red flag period for an incident in turn four. On the restart, Doug Day of Glenburn led for laps 8 and 9 then was passed by Troy Patterson of Winterport who led for 2 laps until Robinson took the lead on lap 12 and drove away to the win. Patterson finished second, with pole-sitter Doug Day of Glenburn finishing third. James Doucette of Skowhegan recovered from an early spin on the backstretch to finish fourth with Scott Modery of Hermon finishing fifth.

Isaac Rollins of Hudson won the 20 lap Sport-Four feature, taking the lead from Kris Foss of Levant on lap 11. A red flag on lap 15 stopped the field briefly after which Foss took the lead back on the restart. His lead was short-lived, however, when Rollins retook it on lap 17 and led to the checkers. Foss finished second with last week’s winner Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont finishing third. Darius Miranda of Orono and Jason Morse of Hermon rounded out the top five.

Cage Runner action saw Delaney Dunn of Otis lead the first four laps until David Boulier of Bucksport bumped her going into turn three, causing her to slow enough to let Horace Crawford of Troy go into the lead for one lap. Donny Silva of Hudson passed him on lap 7 and went on to post the win. Crawford finished second with Cooper Beaulieu of Cannan in third. Boulier recovered to finish fourth with Dunn finishing fifth.

Racing at Speedway 95 continues on Wednesday, August 16 with the Varney GMC Wacky Wednesday show with the Maine Outlaw Midget Series added. On Saturday, August 19th, the Granite State Pro-Stock Series returns to the Maine oval for a 100 lap feature. The R&R Race Parts Street Stock Tour from New Hampshire will join the Pro-Stocks that afternoon for their first appearance at the speedway.

QUICK RESULTS:

MAINE ENDURO TOUR:

1. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

2. 9 Casey Bellows, Fairfield

3. 02 Chip Farrington, China

4. 33 Davis Boulier, Bucksport

5. 71 Jarody Jarody, Augusta

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben

2. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

3. 77 Donny Blanchard, Glenburn

4. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

5. 38 Matt Bourgoine, Stetson

STREET STOCKS:

1. 61R Cole Robinson, Palmyra

2. 74 Troy Patterson, Winterport

3. 69 Doug Day, Glenburn

4. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

5. 3 Scott Modery, Hermon

COCA-COLA CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 71 Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

3. 5X Cooper Beaulieu, Cannan

4. 33 David Boulier, Bucksport

5. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

SPORT-FOURS:

1. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson

2. 4 Kris Foss, Levant

3. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

4. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

5. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon