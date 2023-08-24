Speedway 95 Results – Wednesday August 24

Here are the Speedway 95 Results from Wednesday August 24th

Bo Overlock of Hermon put an exclamation mark on his Moody’s Truck Championship Wednesday night at Speedway 95 when he won the night’s feature on his way to the championship in the division. Overlock came into the final points race of the season13 points ahead of Damon Hardison of Ellsworth for the championship. Overlock won the qualifier while Hardison finished sixth, increasing Overlock’s lead to 22. Overlock started the feature on the outside pole and led the entire event, cementing his championship. Jesse Langley of Greenbush finished the feature in the second spot, with Shawn Chase of Monroe finishing third. Fourth went to Hardison while Adam Gardner of Orono finished fifth.

Zach Audet of Norridgewock garnered his 9th feature win of the season in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros, passing leader Kyle Willette of Winslow at the half-way point. Willette hung onto the second spot despite an all-out effort by Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon to unseat him. Neptune settled for third, with early leader Scott Bonney of Stetson finishing fourth. Mark Sawyer of Newburgh was fifth.

Talon Blanchard of Glenburn notched his fourth win in six weeks of racing in the Stars of Tomorrow division. Starting 7th in the field, Blanchard was in first by the time lap one was over and he continued to lead to the checkers. Behind him, Destiny Overlock of Hermon battled with Austin Beale of Hampden for the second spot, with Overlock winning that battle and finishing second. Beale finished third, with pole-sitter Carson Bellows of Winslow and Silas Hamm of Hampden rounding out the top five. Overlock needs only to start the feature next week to join her father in the championship limelight. It will be the first time in the speedway’s history that a father and daughter have both won a championship in the same season.

Road Runner action saw Seth Woodard of Plymouth hold off a strong challenge from Brad Bellows of China to take the win. Woodard started on the pole and led every lap, while Bellows came from an 8th place start to challenge Woodard over the final five laps. Bellows finished second, with Nicholas Bickford of Etna finishing third. Chip Farrington of China came home fourth, with Craig Holm of Bangor, Bellow’s closest rival for the championship to be decided next Wednesday night, in fifth.

Speedway 95 will be idle on Saturday, August 26, to allow anyone interested to attend the Oxford 250 without missing any action at Speedway 95. The next event will be on Wednesday, August 30, when the championships in the three regular divisions will be decided.

QUICK RESULTS:

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS

1. 41 Bo Overlock, Hermon

2. 60 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

3. 01 Shawn Chase, Monroe

4. 1 Damon Hardison

5. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

3. 45 Kaden Neptune, Mount Vernon

4. 69 Scott Bonney, Stetson

5. 77 Mark Sawyer, Newburgh

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

3. 39 Austin Beale, Hampden

4. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

5. 37 Silas Hamm, Hampden

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

2. 25 Brad Bellows, China

3. 12 Nicholas Bickford, Etna

4. 00 Chip Farrington, China

5. 18 Chris Holm, Bangor