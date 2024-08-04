Speedway 95 – Saturday August 3 [RESULTS]

Racing returned Saturday night, August 3rd to Speedway 95 in Hermon. Here are the results.

After more than a year away from racing, Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort obtained a ride in a Street Stock and in only 3 weeks returned to Victory Lane where he had been a familiar face in the recent past. Starting 4th in the 30 lap Casella Waste Systems Street Stock feature, Seger Jr. quickly moved into the 2nd spot, and began an exciting 9 lap battle with pole sitter Jordan Pearson of Thorndike for the lead. The two battled side by side until on lap 10, Seger Jr. finally nosed ahead of Pearson, assuming the lead on lap 10 and holding it to the checkers.

Pearson finished 2nd while behind them Garett Hayman of Milford and Ryan Robinson of Clinton battled for 3rd and 4th. Hayman won the battle to place his Ford Thunderbird in 3rd, with Robinson finishing 4th. Last week’s winner, Isaac Rollins of Hudson, rounded out the top five.

In the Dysart’s Late Models, Andy Saunders of Ellsworth took the win after a race long chase to catch the leaders. Saunders started 6th in the field, and fell about a half lap behind the leaders avoiding a melee on the backstretch that failed to bring out a caution flag. Saunders drove hard, slowly eating away the gap between his car and the leaders. Driving at a speed 5/10th of a second faster than the leaders, Saunders caught up to the lead pack, and began picking them off until a lap 22 caution put him in the 2nd spot, behind Donnie Blanchard of Glenburn, who had passed early leader Ben Nile of New Vineyard on lap 20. On the restart, Saunders pulled ahead of Blanchard and led to the finish. Blanchard finished 2nd with Todd Lawrence of Levant coming from a 7th place start to finish 3rd . John Curtis Jr. of Hermon was 4th, with Nile finishing 5th.

Sport Four action saw Darius Miranda of Orono taking his 3rdcheckered flag of the season after leader Cole Robinson of Palmyra headed to the pit on lap 8, handing the lead to Miranda who led from lap 9 to the finish. Jason Morse of Hermon was 2nd, with Ryan Kennison of Smithfield finishing 3rd. Robinson was credited with 4th with Andrew McTague of Frankfort in 5th.

Horace Crawford of Troy led the caution-free 25 lap Coca-Cola Company Cage Runner feature from start to finish. Ed Salisbury of Ellsworth rode in the 2nd spot for the entire distance, holding off Jeff Burditt of Otis who finished 3rd. 4th place went to last week’s winner Eric Worster of Hampden, who came from an 11th place start to finish 4th with Carmel’s Scott Bonney finishing 5th.

The New England Ladies Tour made a stop at Speedway 95 with Delaney Dunn of Otis leading the 25 lap feature for 24 of the 25 laps. Destiny Overlock of Hampden led lap 23 after a brief scuffle with Dunn, but Dunn recovered the lead and took the win. Overlock finished 2nd, after winning the previous week at a race in Groveton New Hampshire. Kathy Hubble of Franklin N.H. finished 3rd with Jodie Rose of Athens in 4th and Kasie Kolbe of Lisbon in 5th.

Racing resumes at Speedway 95 on Wednesday, August 7th with a regular Varney Buick, GMC, Mazda Wacky Wednesday show. On Saturday, August 10, the Speedway presents a regular 4 division show, with the addition of 2 divisions of the Wicked Good Vintage Racing League on tap, as well as the twice rained out Fireworks show.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 2 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth

2. 77 Donnie Blanchard. Glenburn

3. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

4. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

5. Ben Nile, New Vineyard

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 51 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

2. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike

3. 21 Garett Hayman. Milford

4. 2 Ryan Robinson, Clinton

5. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-FOURS:

1. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

2. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

3. 8 Ryan Keniston, Smithfield

4. 2 Cole Robinson, Palmyra

5. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

2. 6 Ed Salisbury, Ellsworth

3. 9X Jeff Burditt, Otis

4. 11 Eric Worster,, Hampden

5. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel

NEW ENGLAND LADIES TOUR:

1. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

2. 14 Destiny Overlock Hermon

3. 6 Cathy Hubble, Franklin N.H.

4. 17R Jodie Rose, Athens

5. 12 Kasie Kolbe, Lisbon