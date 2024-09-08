Speedway 95 – Saturday September 7th [RESULTS

Here are the results from racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Saturday, September 7th.

Half way through the Dysart’s Later Model feature, a heavy mist began falling and after a solo spin by Roger Richards of Bradford, the race was halted with 18 laps out of the scheduled 30 completed. After a short wait, track management decided that the track was not useable, and cancelled the remainder of the program. Since the Late Models had completed more than half the scheduled laps, the race was determined to be complete, and Donny Blanchard of Glenburn was named as the winner as he was in the lead when the race was halted. Pole sitter Ben Niles of New Vineyard finished in 2nd, with James Doucette of Skowhegan awarded the 3rd place trophy. 4th went to Bob Merchant of Holden, with Raymond Martin of Bangor finishing 5th.

The 1st race completed in the show was the Maine Outlaw Midget Series, with Barry Tweedie of Thorndike taking the win. Eric Clark of Southwest Harbor, the Speedway 95 points champion finished 2nd, with Anthony Lancaster of Unity finishing 3rd.

The Casella Recycling Sport 4s also completed their feature before the rains came, with Cole Robinson of Palmyra taking the win. Jason Morse of Hermon was 2nd, with Roy Hathorn of Brownville in 3rd. Trey Brown of Winterport finished 4th, with Andrew McTague of Frankfort rounding out the Top-5.

The features scheduled for the Coca-Cola Caged Runners, the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks and the Unity Raceway Pro 4s will be run on Saturday, September 21st in a program scheduled for a 5:00 p.m. start. After the make-up races are finished, a complete regularly scheduled show will be run, which will include a visit with the United Bikers of Maine, who will be riding the track raising funds for the Maine and Machias Veterans Homes.

Speedway 95 will not be racing on Saturday, September 14, as the Granite State Pro Stock Tour will be visiting the speedway on Sunday, September 15, with a program that will include a 125 lap Pro Stock race with a $5000.00 winner’s purse on the line. Also on the program will be a 75 lap R&R Race Parts Street Stock Open Series feature along with 35 lap features scheduled for the Coca-Cola Company Sport-Fours and the Unity Raceway Pro 4s. Qualifying races for the program will begin at 2:00 p.m.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. 77 Donny Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 72 Ben Niles, New Vineyard

3. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

4. 9 Bob Merchant, Holden

5. 41 Raymond Martin, Bangor

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT 4:

1. 2 Cole Robinson, Palmyra

2. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

3. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

4. 33T Trey Brown, Winterport

5. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

MAINE OUTLAW MIDGET SERIES:

1. 7ME Barrie Tweedie, Thorndike

2. 90 Eric Clark S.W. Harbor

3. 45 Anthony Lancaster, Unity