State Class B Wrestling Results and MDI Wins Sportsmanship Banner

Photo Kristin Blanchette

The State Class B Wrestling Meet was held at Morse High School on Saturday, February 19th. Congratulation to all

Special congratulations to the MDI Wrestling Team that won the Class B Sportsmanship Banner. While State and Individual Championships are special, how you carry yourself on the mat ( or on the court, or in life) is what is really important. The chance of anyone wrestling in college, or in the WWE is 99.99 to 1. To be recognized for your good attitude and good sportsmanship are traits that you can take with you in your journey from student to adult and beyond.

Photo Kristin Blanchette
Here are the State Class B results

106 Pounds

  1. Wynn Pooler - Erskine Academy
  2. Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
  3. Garrett Tibbets - Dexter
  4. Nickolas Allen - Wells

113 Pounds

  1. Deegan Tidwell - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Maddie Riply - Oceanside
  3. Sean Bonzgani - Morse
  4. Ryker Evans - Belfast

120 Pounds

  1. Cole Abert - Mattanawcook
  2. Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
  3. Connor Fournier - Belfast
  4. Jace Patel - Wellsw

126 Pounds

  1. Gavin Ripley - Oceanside
  2. Keith Cook - MCi
  3. Jim Neal - York
  4. Connore Langerak - Monmouth Academy

132 Pounds

  1. Griffin Brickett - Wells
  2. Kadin Bonin - Belfast
  3. Zack Putnam - Mountain Valley
  4. Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy

138 Pounds

  1. Samuel Schmitt - Winslow
  2. Michael Ducharme - Welks
  3. Isaac Keresey - MCi
  4. Jacob Ouellette - Morse

145 Pounds

  1. Jayden Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy
  2. Alex Zeller - PCHS
  3. Samuel Charles - Old Town
  4. Owen McIntosh - York

152 Pounds

  1. Lucas Libby - Mountain Valley
  2. Braeden Cummingham - Morse
  3. Skylar Gibbs - Foxcrot Academy
  4. Francesco Martin - Belfast

160 Pounds

  1. Joe Neal - Yoerk
  2. Max Merril - Mountain Valley
  3. Gabriel Kelley - Belfast
  4. Emmett Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy

170 Pounds

  1. Jackson Sutherland - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Eli Potter - Wells
  3. Ben Ronca - York
  4. Sam Taft - Morse

182 Pounds

  1. Isaac Hanier - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Nathan Coleman - Wells
  3. Ashford Hayes - Morse
  4. Allan Rogers - Winslow

195 Pounds

  1. Job Fox - Fryeburg
  2. Nathan Schobel - Dexter
  3. Alex Munson - Mattanawcook Academy
  4. Cornin Drake - Lincoln Academy

220 Pounds

  1. Jaxon Gross - Bucksport
  2. Bryce Bussell - MCI
  3. Tresdon Mills - Mountain Valley
  4. James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy

285 Pounds

  1. William Orso - York
  2. Grayson Fernald - Bucksport
  3. Tyreke Hitchener - Erskine Academy
  4. Andrew Wisecup - Dirigo/Spruce Mountain

Top 10 Team Results

  1. Mattanawcook Academy - 149 points
  2. Wells - 93 points
  3. York - 88 points
  4. Mountain Valley - 75 points
  5. Morse - 74.5 pounts
  6. Belfast - 69 points
  7. MCI - 50.5 points
  8. Lincoln Academy - 49 points
  9. Oceanside - 44 points
  10. Bucksport 42 points
