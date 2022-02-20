State Class B Wrestling Results and MDI Wins Sportsmanship Banner
The State Class B Wrestling Meet was held at Morse High School on Saturday, February 19th. Congratulation to all
Special congratulations to the MDI Wrestling Team that won the Class B Sportsmanship Banner. While State and Individual Championships are special, how you carry yourself on the mat ( or on the court, or in life) is what is really important. The chance of anyone wrestling in college, or in the WWE is 99.99 to 1. To be recognized for your good attitude and good sportsmanship are traits that you can take with you in your journey from student to adult and beyond.
Here are the State Class B results
106 Pounds
- Wynn Pooler - Erskine Academy
- Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
- Garrett Tibbets - Dexter
- Nickolas Allen - Wells
113 Pounds
- Deegan Tidwell - Mattanawcook Academy
- Maddie Riply - Oceanside
- Sean Bonzgani - Morse
- Ryker Evans - Belfast
120 Pounds
- Cole Abert - Mattanawcook
- Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Connor Fournier - Belfast
- Jace Patel - Wellsw
126 Pounds
- Gavin Ripley - Oceanside
- Keith Cook - MCi
- Jim Neal - York
- Connore Langerak - Monmouth Academy
132 Pounds
- Griffin Brickett - Wells
- Kadin Bonin - Belfast
- Zack Putnam - Mountain Valley
- Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy
138 Pounds
- Samuel Schmitt - Winslow
- Michael Ducharme - Welks
- Isaac Keresey - MCi
- Jacob Ouellette - Morse
145 Pounds
- Jayden Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy
- Alex Zeller - PCHS
- Samuel Charles - Old Town
- Owen McIntosh - York
152 Pounds
- Lucas Libby - Mountain Valley
- Braeden Cummingham - Morse
- Skylar Gibbs - Foxcrot Academy
- Francesco Martin - Belfast
160 Pounds
- Joe Neal - Yoerk
- Max Merril - Mountain Valley
- Gabriel Kelley - Belfast
- Emmett Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy
170 Pounds
- Jackson Sutherland - Mattanawcook Academy
- Eli Potter - Wells
- Ben Ronca - York
- Sam Taft - Morse
182 Pounds
- Isaac Hanier - Mattanawcook Academy
- Nathan Coleman - Wells
- Ashford Hayes - Morse
- Allan Rogers - Winslow
195 Pounds
- Job Fox - Fryeburg
- Nathan Schobel - Dexter
- Alex Munson - Mattanawcook Academy
- Cornin Drake - Lincoln Academy
220 Pounds
- Jaxon Gross - Bucksport
- Bryce Bussell - MCI
- Tresdon Mills - Mountain Valley
- James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy
285 Pounds
- William Orso - York
- Grayson Fernald - Bucksport
- Tyreke Hitchener - Erskine Academy
- Andrew Wisecup - Dirigo/Spruce Mountain
Top 10 Team Results
- Mattanawcook Academy - 149 points
- Wells - 93 points
- York - 88 points
- Mountain Valley - 75 points
- Morse - 74.5 pounts
- Belfast - 69 points
- MCI - 50.5 points
- Lincoln Academy - 49 points
- Oceanside - 44 points
- Bucksport 42 points