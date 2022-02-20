State Class B Wrestling Results and MDI Wins Sportsmanship Banner

The State Class B Wrestling Meet was held at Morse High School on Saturday, February 19th. Congratulation to all

Special congratulations to the MDI Wrestling Team that won the Class B Sportsmanship Banner. While State and Individual Championships are special, how you carry yourself on the mat ( or on the court, or in life) is what is really important. The chance of anyone wrestling in college, or in the WWE is 99.99 to 1. To be recognized for your good attitude and good sportsmanship are traits that you can take with you in your journey from student to adult and beyond.

Here are the State Class B results

106 Pounds

Wynn Pooler - Erskine Academy Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy Garrett Tibbets - Dexter Nickolas Allen - Wells

113 Pounds

Deegan Tidwell - Mattanawcook Academy Maddie Riply - Oceanside Sean Bonzgani - Morse Ryker Evans - Belfast

120 Pounds

Cole Abert - Mattanawcook Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent Connor Fournier - Belfast Jace Patel - Wellsw

126 Pounds

Gavin Ripley - Oceanside Keith Cook - MCi Jim Neal - York Connore Langerak - Monmouth Academy

132 Pounds

Griffin Brickett - Wells Kadin Bonin - Belfast Zack Putnam - Mountain Valley Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy

138 Pounds

Samuel Schmitt - Winslow Michael Ducharme - Welks Isaac Keresey - MCi Jacob Ouellette - Morse

145 Pounds

Jayden Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy Alex Zeller - PCHS Samuel Charles - Old Town Owen McIntosh - York

152 Pounds

Lucas Libby - Mountain Valley Braeden Cummingham - Morse Skylar Gibbs - Foxcrot Academy Francesco Martin - Belfast

160 Pounds

Joe Neal - Yoerk Max Merril - Mountain Valley Gabriel Kelley - Belfast Emmett Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy

170 Pounds

Jackson Sutherland - Mattanawcook Academy Eli Potter - Wells Ben Ronca - York Sam Taft - Morse

182 Pounds

Isaac Hanier - Mattanawcook Academy Nathan Coleman - Wells Ashford Hayes - Morse Allan Rogers - Winslow

195 Pounds

Job Fox - Fryeburg Nathan Schobel - Dexter Alex Munson - Mattanawcook Academy Cornin Drake - Lincoln Academy

220 Pounds

Jaxon Gross - Bucksport Bryce Bussell - MCI Tresdon Mills - Mountain Valley James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy

285 Pounds

William Orso - York Grayson Fernald - Bucksport Tyreke Hitchener - Erskine Academy Andrew Wisecup - Dirigo/Spruce Mountain

Top 10 Team Results

Mattanawcook Academy - 149 points Wells - 93 points York - 88 points Mountain Valley - 75 points Morse - 74.5 pounts Belfast - 69 points MCI - 50.5 points Lincoln Academy - 49 points Oceanside - 44 points Bucksport 42 points

