Sumner Boys Beat Searsport 51-42 [STATS]

Sumner-Searsport Boys January 13, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team continued their winter on the road, beating the Searsport Vikings 51-42 on Friday night, January 13th.

Sumner-Searsport Boys January 13, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
Sumner led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was 33-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner-Searsport Boys January 13, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
Sumner was led by Nolan Christiansen with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Billy Wray had 12 points with a 3-pointers. The Tigers were 11-25 from the free throw line.

Sumner-Searsport Boys January 13, 2023 Photo Jen Gardner
Searsport was led by Landon Economy with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Ashton Ellis had 8 points with 2 3-pointes. The Vikings were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 6-3. They travel to Harrington to play the Narraguagus Knights on Monday, January 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Searsport is 1-7. They travel to North Haven on Saturday, January 14th for a 1 p.m. game

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Boys911131851
Searsport Boys87131442

 

Box Score

Sumner

Dylan Piper0----
Jacob Bagley0----
Billy Wray124115
Nolan Christiansen154147
Ethan Chase105--2
Logan Crowley2--24
Ian Gatcomb0----
Aiden Griffin0----
Angel Valencia3--34
Bryson Parritt21---
Matt Carney0----
Isaiah Rivers73-13
Copelin Temple0----
Hector Orozco-Delgado0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS511721125

Searsport

Gage Ellis42---
Julian Anderson0----
Oliver Carbisiero0----
Ashton Ellis812--
Kael Morrill0----
Charlie Lewis0----
Sean Paige42--1
Alex Dakin0----
Cole Ellis73-13
Landon Economy1232--
Ramon Carbisiero0----
Robert Walker0----
Taenglek T0----
Tim Smith72-36
TEAM0----
TOTALS42134410

 

Comments
