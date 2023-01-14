Sumner Boys Beat Searsport 51-42 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team continued their winter on the road, beating the Searsport Vikings 51-42 on Friday night, January 13th.

Sumner led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was 33-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner was led by Nolan Christiansen with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Billy Wray had 12 points with a 3-pointers. The Tigers were 11-25 from the free throw line.

Searsport was led by Landon Economy with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Ashton Ellis had 8 points with 2 3-pointes. The Vikings were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 6-3. They travel to Harrington to play the Narraguagus Knights on Monday, January 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Searsport is 1-7. They travel to North Haven on Saturday, January 14th for a 1 p.m. game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 9 11 13 18 51 Searsport Boys 8 7 13 14 42

Box Score

Sumner

Dylan Piper 0 - - - - Jacob Bagley 0 - - - - Billy Wray 12 4 1 1 5 Nolan Christiansen 15 4 1 4 7 Ethan Chase 10 5 - - 2 Logan Crowley 2 - - 2 4 Ian Gatcomb 0 - - - - Aiden Griffin 0 - - - - Angel Valencia 3 - - 3 4 Bryson Parritt 2 1 - - - Matt Carney 0 - - - - Isaiah Rivers 7 3 - 1 3 Copelin Temple 0 - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 17 2 11 25

Searsport