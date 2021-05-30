Sunday’s Red Sox Game Postponed

The scheduled game between the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins scheduled for Sunday, May 30th was postponed because of rain at Fenway Park. The game was called after about a 20 minute delay

The game will be made up on Monday, June 7th at 5:10 p.m. with the pregame starting at 4:10 p.m. That's the next mutual day off for both the Red Sox and Marlins.

Boston will now play the next 17 days in a row starting Memorial Day, May 31st. They play 4 games against the Houston Astros in Houston and 3 games against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It will be the 1st meeting of the year between the Red Sox and Yankees.

The Red Sox will return home to play the Miami Marlins on June 7th and then host Houston for 3 games June 8-10 and the Toronto Blue Jays for 4 games June 11-14. The Red Sox will then travel to Atlanta on June 15th and 16th before their next off day.

