Sutton Scores Career High 28

Make it nine straight wins for the UMaine women's basketball team after beating Stony Brook 71-61 at the Augusta Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

Tanesha Sutton had a day to remember - a career high 28 points, a double-double with those 28 points and 11 rebounds, plus she hit the 1,000 career points mark.

The Black Bears improve to 13-1 in America East play and Sunday's win was the 20th of the season (20-7). That's four 20-win seasons in the last five seasons.

Blanca Millan scored 18 points and Fanny Wadling added a career high 16 rebounds.