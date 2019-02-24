Sutton Scores Career High 28
Make it nine straight wins for the UMaine women's basketball team after beating Stony Brook 71-61 at the Augusta Civic Center Sunday afternoon.
Tanesha Sutton had a day to remember - a career high 28 points, a double-double with those 28 points and 11 rebounds, plus she hit the 1,000 career points mark.
The Black Bears improve to 13-1 in America East play and Sunday's win was the 20th of the season (20-7). That's four 20-win seasons in the last five seasons.
Blanca Millan scored 18 points and Fanny Wadling added a career high 16 rebounds.
The UMaine schedule is down to just two games, both on the road this week. The Bears hold a one game lead over Hartford for the top spot in the league.