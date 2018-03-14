Swayman, Pearson Earn HE Honors

UMaine freshman goalie Jeremy Swayman has earned a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team as voted by the 11 head coaches in the league.

Swayman also was named Honorable Mention to the HE All Star Team. Sophomore Chase Pearson was also a Honorable Mention pick.

Swayman had a 2.74 GAA and save percentage of .920. He won 15 games and made 30+ saves in 17 games.

Pearson had seven goals and 20 assists. He led the league in face-off wins.

NOTE: The Hockey East semi-finals are Friday at Boston Garden. Boston College plays Boston University, Providence meets Northeastern. The championship game is Saturday night.

HOCKEY EAST Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team: G: Cayden Primeau, Northeastern G: Jeremy Swayman, Maine D: Cale Makar, Massachusetts D: Mario Ferraro, Massachusetts F: Shane Bowers, Boston University F: Logan Hutsko, Boston College * F: Brady Tkachuk, Boston University * denotes unanimous selection.