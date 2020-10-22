Taking A Look At The Trial Of The Chicago 7

This week on Cinema Savvy on The Morning Line Brandon Doyen gives us his review of the film surrounding the events around the 1968 Democratic Convention.

The movie stars Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and is directed by Aaron Sorkin with appearances by Michael Keaton and Joseph Gordon-Leavitt.

Brandon gives his review and tries not to give too much away but warns this is a political movie and some may be turned off by the topic, but he feels The Trial Of The Chicago 7 is a movie worth your time to watch.

Brandon Doyen via Facebook

You can catch Cinema Savvy every Thursday on The Morning Line at 6:40am as we review films and give you some options of what to watch if you don't want to tune in to sports for the coming weekend.