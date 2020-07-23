Taking Off The Gloves With Bare Knuckle Fighter Chris Sarro

Chris "Golden Gloves" Sarro of Ellsworth fights Friday night in BKFC11 in Oxford, Mississippi.

He joined The Morning Line to discuss his journey to reach this point in his career and what could lie ahead.

We also found out some about the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships and what you need to know about the sport ahead of Friday's fight event.

He told us how and where to watch the fight and the weigh-ins, and also delivered his prediction for the match.

Take a listen again to Chris Sarro on The Morning Line.