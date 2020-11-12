Talking Tommy Heinsohn’s Meaning To The Celtics

Tommy Heinsohn, who spent more than 60 years as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster and was involved with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, died Tuesday at the age of 86.

We talked with Mike Petraglia who covered the Celtics as a member of the Boston media, and he wrote an obituary of Heinsohn on CLNS Media discussed what Tommy Heinsohn meant to the franchise, and he narrowed it down to two words.

And Trags let us know the relationship Tommy had with Celtics players and how he was always there to help them.

If Trags was carving a Celtics Mount Rushmore he would most definitely have Heinsohn on it

Heinsohn was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956 out of Holy Cross, and then he beat out his Celtics teammate Bill Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award that season and tallied 39 points with 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the St. Louis Hawks.

Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and ’76. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015, just the fourth person elected as both.