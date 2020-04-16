tbt Bangor Auditorium Demolition [VIDEO]

Hard to believe it will be 7 years this June!

Everyone in Eastern Maine of a certain age probably has at least one recollection of the Bangor Auditorium. Whether it was a high basketball tournament game, a concert, or the circus, lots of memories were made in the 50 plus years it was a part of the community.

Before the doors opened to the beautiful, Cross Insurance Center, the old one had to be torn down. It all started back on June 3rd, 2013, and we dug up some videos of the demolition of the now iconic building being torn to the ground.