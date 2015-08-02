What a fun time we had on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday at Blues, Brews, & BBQ! The music was amazing and had everyone dancing by the end of the evening. Thanks to everyone who came out and partied with us!

The afternoon kicked off with the music of Stesha Cano and the Wicked Friggin' Jerks. Stesha has such an amazing voice and her band was awesome!

Next up was Poke Chop and the Other White Meats. Wow! Even though the harmonica player had a broken arm, the group known as one of Southern Maine's best blues band, lived up to their reputation. And their beautiful blues had some people hitting the dance floor!

Third in the line-up was Mark 'Guitar' Miller. He definitely proved where the nickname comes from!

Then it was time for Texas Flood. All I can say is that, when they did Stevie Ray Vaughn music, they really sounded like SRV! During the other acts, I had a front-row seat, since I was taking pictures. But, once Texas Flood hit the stage, we were sitting behind a whole lot of people who were tearing up the dance 'floor!'

Thanks to everyone that came out. There were a couple of glitches but, it's a learning experience. And we'll make sure that for next year's event (and I'm guessing there WILL be one next year) is as close to perfect as we can get it. We had as much fun as the audience!