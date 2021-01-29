The College Hockey Postseason Is On The Horizon

Normally when January comes to an end the college hockey playoff picture really starts to come in to focus, but this year Jim Connelly explains it is anything but clear.

There is a wide disparity among games played between teams in Hockey East, there hasn't been any interleague play, and conference playoff formats are being debated, all of those together lead to a lack of clarity.

We try to make sense of it all and see what the health of college hockey looks like on The Morning Line.