The Impact On The “NIL” Legislation For College Hockey

The ongoing work about the crafting of "Names, Images, and Likenesses" of college athletes could impact college hockey. A number of national associations have "significant concerns" about what the impact this could have for the so-called Olympic sports at the college level, and what it would do to college hockey.

We reached out to Jim Connelly of US College Hockey Online to talk more about the topic and what that means for programs like UMaine.

Listen back to our conversation here.