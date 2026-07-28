New Maine Women's Ice Hockey Coach Alex Gettens was formally introduced on Tuesday afternoon, July 28th at a press conference at Alfond Arena.

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper

Maine Athletic Director Jude Killy in his introduction of Coach Gettens talked about the University's desire to have the University of Maine be the premiere destination of hockey in New England. That desire is not only for the Men's Team but the Women's Team as well.

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper

Coach Gettens talked about the desire for excellence, not only on the ice, but in the classroom and in the community.

When asked what kind of style does he envision the Women's Team playing with, Coach Gettens talked about a team on the attack. The Women's Team would take the fight to the oppositions and would play with a dynamic offensive scheme. That kind of play would help attract top level recruits to Maine

The press conference starts at the 5:35 mark.