UMaine Women’s Hockey Releases 2026-27 Schedule

UMaine Women’s Hockey Releases 2026-27 Schedule

Photo Chris Popper

Just days after introducing Alex Gettens as their new coach, the University of Maine Women's Hockey Team released their 2026-27 schedule. the puck will drop on the season at homer against the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, September 19th at 2 p.m.

Here's the 2026-27 Schedule.

  • Saturday September19 vs. New Hampshire 2 p.m.
  • Friday September 25 vs. Quinnipiac
  • Saturday September 26 vs. Quinnipiac
  • Thursday October 1 vs. St. Lawrence
  • Friday October 2 vs. St. Lawrence
  • Friday October 9 at Minnesota
  • Saturday October 10 at Minnesota vs. Bemidji State.
  • Friday October 16 at RPI
  • Saturday October 17 at RPI
  • Friday October 30 vs. Providence College
  • Saturday October 31 vs. Providence College
  • Friday November 6 at Boston University
  • Saturday November 7 at Boston University
  • Friday November 13 vs. Holy Cross
  • Saturday November 14 vs. Holy Cross
  • Friday November 20 at Northeastern (Site TBD)
  • Saturday November 21 at Northeastern (Site TBD)
  • Friday December 4 vs. New Hampshire
  • Saturday December 5 vs. New Hampshire
  • Friday January 1 at Dartmouth
  • Friday January 8 at UConn
  • Saturday January 9 at UConn
  • Friday January 15 vs. Vermont
  • Saturday January 16 vs. Vermont
  • Friday January 22 at Merrimack
  • Saturday January 23 at Merrimack
  • Friday January 29 vs. Boston College
  • Saturday January 30 vs. Boston College
  • Thursday February 4 vs. UConn
  • Saturday February 6 at Vermont
  • Friday February 12 at Holey Cross
  • Saturday February 13 at Providence College
  • Thursday February 18 vs. Northeastern
  • Saturday February 20 vs. Merrimack
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Most popular girl names in the 80s in Maine

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1980s in Maine using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

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