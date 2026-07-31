Just days after introducing Alex Gettens as their new coach, the University of Maine Women's Hockey Team released their 2026-27 schedule. the puck will drop on the season at homer against the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, September 19th at 2 p.m.

Here's the 2026-27 Schedule.

Saturday September19 vs. New Hampshire 2 p.m.

Friday September 25 vs. Quinnipiac

Saturday September 26 vs. Quinnipiac

Thursday October 1 vs. St. Lawrence

Friday October 2 vs. St. Lawrence

Friday October 9 at Minnesota

Saturday October 10 at Minnesota vs. Bemidji State.

Friday October 16 at RPI

Saturday October 17 at RPI

Friday October 30 vs. Providence College

Saturday October 31 vs. Providence College

Friday November 6 at Boston University

Saturday November 7 at Boston University

Friday November 13 vs. Holy Cross

Saturday November 14 vs. Holy Cross

Friday November 20 at Northeastern (Site TBD)

Saturday November 21 at Northeastern (Site TBD)

Friday December 4 vs. New Hampshire

Saturday December 5 vs. New Hampshire

Friday January 1 at Dartmouth

Friday January 8 at UConn

Saturday January 9 at UConn

Friday January 15 vs. Vermont

Saturday January 16 vs. Vermont

Friday January 22 at Merrimack

Saturday January 23 at Merrimack

Friday January 29 vs. Boston College

Saturday January 30 vs. Boston College

Thursday February 4 vs. UConn

Saturday February 6 at Vermont

Friday February 12 at Holey Cross

Saturday February 13 at Providence College

Thursday February 18 vs. Northeastern

Saturday February 20 vs. Merrimack

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