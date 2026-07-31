UMaine Women’s Hockey Releases 2026-27 Schedule
Just days after introducing Alex Gettens as their new coach, the University of Maine Women's Hockey Team released their 2026-27 schedule. the puck will drop on the season at homer against the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, September 19th at 2 p.m.
Here's the 2026-27 Schedule.
- Saturday September19 vs. New Hampshire 2 p.m.
- Friday September 25 vs. Quinnipiac
- Saturday September 26 vs. Quinnipiac
- Thursday October 1 vs. St. Lawrence
- Friday October 2 vs. St. Lawrence
- Friday October 9 at Minnesota
- Saturday October 10 at Minnesota vs. Bemidji State.
- Friday October 16 at RPI
- Saturday October 17 at RPI
- Friday October 30 vs. Providence College
- Saturday October 31 vs. Providence College
- Friday November 6 at Boston University
- Saturday November 7 at Boston University
- Friday November 13 vs. Holy Cross
- Saturday November 14 vs. Holy Cross
- Friday November 20 at Northeastern (Site TBD)
- Saturday November 21 at Northeastern (Site TBD)
- Friday December 4 vs. New Hampshire
- Saturday December 5 vs. New Hampshire
- Friday January 1 at Dartmouth
- Friday January 8 at UConn
- Saturday January 9 at UConn
- Friday January 15 vs. Vermont
- Saturday January 16 vs. Vermont
- Friday January 22 at Merrimack
- Saturday January 23 at Merrimack
- Friday January 29 vs. Boston College
- Saturday January 30 vs. Boston College
- Thursday February 4 vs. UConn
- Saturday February 6 at Vermont
- Friday February 12 at Holey Cross
- Saturday February 13 at Providence College
- Thursday February 18 vs. Northeastern
- Saturday February 20 vs. Merrimack
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