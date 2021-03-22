The Madness Of March With The Patriots And Hoops

John Rooke is known as the voice of the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but he also covers college hoops, we discuss the big week in both sports.

We find out about chaos of the Men's basketball tournament, and how some of the games have turned out, and why some teams seem to thrive in March.

Also who looks like the best team left standing.

John covers all of that for us, then we talk about the week that was for the New England Patriots and free agency and how Bill Belichick revamped the roster.

Which signing was the biggest one for New England. Do they still have more work to do or is this good?

And what are the realistic thoughts of the franchise and the goals going forward.

We talk about it all with John, you can listen to it again here.