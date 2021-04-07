The Morning Line Masters Contest Day 2

The Masters Championship tees of Thursday Morning at Augusta National Golf Course, and The Morning Line is helping you get involved and have a rooting interest.

We're rolling out groups of 7 names for you to choose and follow through the weekend, and if your golfer wins, so will you.

We handed out 4 groups Tuesday, and 3 more Wednesday.

The winner receives a gift certificate to Traditions in Holden.

So who were our contestants and which golfers did they get Wednesday?

Burton from Levant was our first contestant of the day Wednesday and he wound up with 43 golfers making up the rest of "The Field"

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Brian Gay

Stewart Cink

Dylan Fritelli

Lanto Griffin

Brian Harman

Tyrell Hatton

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Jones

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laid

Joe Long

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Robert MacIntyre

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Kevin Na

Carlos Ortiz

Charles Osbourne

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Ian Poulter

Justin Rose

Henrich Stenson

Tyler Strafaci

Robert Streb

Hudson Swafford

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bernd Wiseberger

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Ian Woosman

Will Zalatoris

In our second hour we gave out our last two groups, and Jeremy from Bucksport took the group of 7 International players who've never won the Masters in their career.

Hideki Matsuyama

Cameron Smith

Sungjae Im

Jason Day

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Abraham Ancer

And the last contestant was Chris from Bangor and he ended up with the leftovers, which just happened to be the second group of American Golfers who've never won a green jacket.

Daniel Berger

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson Dechambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Billy Horschel

Brooks Koepka

