The Morning Line Masters Contest Day 2
The Masters Championship tees of Thursday Morning at Augusta National Golf Course, and The Morning Line is helping you get involved and have a rooting interest.
We're rolling out groups of 7 names for you to choose and follow through the weekend, and if your golfer wins, so will you.
We handed out 4 groups Tuesday, and 3 more Wednesday.
The winner receives a gift certificate to Traditions in Holden.
So who were our contestants and which golfers did they get Wednesday?
Burton from Levant was our first contestant of the day Wednesday and he wound up with 43 golfers making up the rest of "The Field"
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Paul Casey
Cameron Champ
Brian Gay
Stewart Cink
Dylan Fritelli
Lanto Griffin
Brian Harman
Tyrell Hatton
Max Homa
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Jones
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laid
Joe Long
Shane Lowry
Sandy Lyle
Robert MacIntyre
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari
Kevin Na
Carlos Ortiz
Charles Osbourne
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Victor Perez
Ian Poulter
Justin Rose
Henrich Stenson
Tyler Strafaci
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Bernd Wiseberger
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Ian Woosman
Will Zalatoris
In our second hour we gave out our last two groups, and Jeremy from Bucksport took the group of 7 International players who've never won the Masters in their career.
Hideki Matsuyama
Cameron Smith
Sungjae Im
Jason Day
Joaquin Niemann
Louis Oosthuizen
Abraham Ancer
And the last contestant was Chris from Bangor and he ended up with the leftovers, which just happened to be the second group of American Golfers who've never won a green jacket.
Daniel Berger
Patrick Cantlay
Bryson Dechambeau
Harris English
Tony Finau
Billy Horschel
Brooks Koepka