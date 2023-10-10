St. Doms Wins Class C Golf Tourney Fort Kent’s Kaden Theriault Wins Class C Boy’s Individual Title, NYA’s Maddy Prokopius wins Girl’s Title

The Class C Maine State Golf Tournament was held on Monday, October 9th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

St. Dom's won the Team Title while Fort Kent's Kaden Theriault won the Boy's Individual Title and North Yarmouth Academy's Maddy Prokopius won the Girl's Title.

Here are the Team scores

1. St. Doms - +39

2. Maranacook - +42

3. Kents Hill - +45

T4 Fort Fairfield, Monmouth and North Yarmouth Academy - +62

7. Hodgdon +63

T8. Dexter and MCI - +69

10. Orono - +81

11. Spruce Mountain - +87

T1. Mattanawcook Academy and Rangeley - +102

14. Narraguagus - +105

15.. Machias - +129

16. Central Aroostook - +140

In the Boy's Individual Championship just 6 strokes separated the Top 10 finishers. (Par was 72)

1. Kaden Theriault - Fort Kent 74

T2. Garrett Kendal - St. Doms, Owen Moore - MCI, Ethan Pelletier - St. Doms, Chase Farnsworth - Dexter 75

6. Ben Chapdelaine - Kents Hill 76

7. Michael Bruce - Fort Fairfield 77

8. Wyatt Folsom - Maranacook , Ethan Chilton - Maranacook 79

10. Tristan Bourassa - Kents Hill 80

Here is the scoring from the Girl's Individual Championship

1. Maddy Prokopius - NYA 88

T2. Amelie Zachrisson - Kents Hill and Reese Beaudoin - Monmouth 89

4. Laurel Sleeper - Mt. Abram 95

T5. Jillian Plamondon - MCI and Jazmine Pingree - Spruce Mountain 99

7. Abby Theriault - Mattanawcook Academy 101

8 Heidi Dechaine - MCI 125

9 Machezie Schors - Machias 129

10. Camden Kelley - Machias 132