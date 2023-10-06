Presque Isle Wins Class B State Golf Tourney, Freeport 2nd, Nokomis 3rd

The Presque Isle Wildcats won the Class B State Golf Tournament on Friday, October 6th, with Freeport coming in 2nd and Nokomis 3rd.The Tournament took place at Natanis Golf Course.

The Team standings were

Presque Isle +35 Freeport +40 Nolomis +44 Yarmouth +54 Cony +62 Gardiner +72 Lawrence +73 MDI +75 Caribou +86 Gray-New Gloucester +89

Eli Spaulding from Freeport was the medalist with a 2 under par 70. To see all the individual scores click HERE

7 girls qualified for the State Tournament. Jade Haylock from Leavitt was the low scorer with a 1 over par 73. The Girl's Scores were

Jade Haylock - 73 (Leavitt) Elizabeth Holden - 89 (Lawrence) Charlotte Blanchard - 93 (Old Town) Ellie Kuhl - 104 (John Bapst) Kiersta Fairbrother - 127 (Hermon) Jadin Ireland - 128 (Nokomis) Alexa Brann - 134 (Nokomis)

Members of the Winning Presque Isle Wildcats included