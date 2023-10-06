Presque Isle Wins Class B State Golf Tourney, Freeport 2nd, Nokomis 3rd

Photo Chris Popper

The Presque Isle Wildcats won the Class B State Golf Tournament on Friday, October 6th, with Freeport coming in 2nd and Nokomis 3rd.The Tournament took place at Natanis Golf Course.

The Team standings were

  1. Presque Isle +35
  2. Freeport +40
  3. Nolomis +44
  4. Yarmouth +54
  5. Cony +62
  6. Gardiner +72
  7. Lawrence +73
  8. MDI +75
  9. Caribou +86
  10. Gray-New Gloucester +89

Eli Spaulding from Freeport was the medalist with a 2 under par 70. To see all the individual scores click HERE

7 girls qualified for the State Tournament. Jade Haylock from Leavitt was the low scorer with a 1 over par 73. The Girl's Scores were

  1. Jade Haylock - 73 (Leavitt)
  2. Elizabeth Holden - 89 (Lawrence)
  3. Charlotte Blanchard - 93 (Old Town)
  4. Ellie Kuhl - 104 (John Bapst)
  5. Kiersta Fairbrother - 127 (Hermon)
  6. Jadin Ireland - 128 (Nokomis)
  7. Alexa Brann - 134 (Nokomis)

Members of the Winning Presque Isle Wildcats included

  • Grant Stubbs - 78
  • Owen MacKinnon - 79
  • Jack Boone - 82
  • Gavin Dunleavy - 84
  • Wyatt Young - 92 (non-scoring)
  • Cooper Boinske - 95 (non-scoring)
