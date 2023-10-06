Presque Isle Wins Class B State Golf Tourney, Freeport 2nd, Nokomis 3rd
The Presque Isle Wildcats won the Class B State Golf Tournament on Friday, October 6th, with Freeport coming in 2nd and Nokomis 3rd.The Tournament took place at Natanis Golf Course.
The Team standings were
- Presque Isle +35
- Freeport +40
- Nolomis +44
- Yarmouth +54
- Cony +62
- Gardiner +72
- Lawrence +73
- MDI +75
- Caribou +86
- Gray-New Gloucester +89
Eli Spaulding from Freeport was the medalist with a 2 under par 70. To see all the individual scores click HERE
7 girls qualified for the State Tournament. Jade Haylock from Leavitt was the low scorer with a 1 over par 73. The Girl's Scores were
- Jade Haylock - 73 (Leavitt)
- Elizabeth Holden - 89 (Lawrence)
- Charlotte Blanchard - 93 (Old Town)
- Ellie Kuhl - 104 (John Bapst)
- Kiersta Fairbrother - 127 (Hermon)
- Jadin Ireland - 128 (Nokomis)
- Alexa Brann - 134 (Nokomis)
Members of the Winning Presque Isle Wildcats included
- Grant Stubbs - 78
- Owen MacKinnon - 79
- Jack Boone - 82
- Gavin Dunleavy - 84
- Wyatt Young - 92 (non-scoring)
- Cooper Boinske - 95 (non-scoring)