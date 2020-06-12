There Are More Mainstream Sports In Our Prop Bets

How will you fare against Bryan Stackpole this week? He leads by 3 correct answers going in to this weekend, what will the standings be after the weekend (go to our Facebook Page or our Twitter Page to cast your votes)?

With more sports starting up in the United States, we have more main stream sports in the Prop Bets and no mention of European darts anywhere.

Prop Bets == 6/12/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The margin of victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour or goals scored by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Primera Division against Athletico Bilbao Sunday?

PGA Margin of Victory –

Atletico Madrid goals – Bryan’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? The number of birdies carded Saturday & Sunday by the winner of the PGA Tour or number runs scored by the Lotte Giants Saturday & Sunday in the KBO?

PGA Winners Birdies Sat/Sun –

Lotte Giants Runs Sat/Sun – Bryan’s Pick

3 – Which is higher? The number of rounds completed in UFC between Jessica Eye & Cynthia Calvillo Saturday in Las Vegas or number of hits for Jose Miguel Fernandez of the Doosan Bears Saturday & Sunday against Hanwha?

UFC rounds completed – Bryan’s Pick

JMF Hits Sat/Sun –

4 – Which is higher? Number of drivers to lead at least 1 lap in the NASCAR race in Miami Sunday or runs scored by the winning team in the CPBL between Rakuten and Chinatrust Sunday?

NASCAR Lap Leaders – Bryan’s Pick

CPBL winning runs –