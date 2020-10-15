Thursday Morning Headlines And Highlights 10-15-20

We take a tour of the sports topics from the NFL, to Major League Baseball, The NHL and College Sports with Wayne, Kevin and Jeff.

Cam Newton will be back under center for the New England Patriots Sunday against Denver. Newton was removed from the COVID-19/Reserve list yesterday and will be at practice today.

Denver may have their starting quarterback return for this weekend at New England. Drew Lock was a full go at practice yesterday, he hasn’t played since hurting his shoulder in week 2.

The LA Dodgers set or tied a number of postseason records as they scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a 15-3 win in game 3 against Atlanta last night.

The Houston Astros avoided being swept by Tampa Bay with a 4-3 win in game 4 yesterday. The Rays still lead the series 3 games to 1.

The Chicago White Sox were given permission by the Los Angeles Angels to talk with their senior advisor to baseball operations, 76 year old Tony La Russa about their managerial opening.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban tested positive for CV19, so did Athletic Director Greg Byrne.

The game between Florida and LSU Saturday was postponed to December 12th by the SEC yesterday because of a surge in COVID cases within the Florida football team with 21 positive tests during the last several days.

Six members of the Yale men’s hockey team tested positive for COVID-19, and that shut down Bulldogs athletics.

The NCAA's Division I Council yesterday granted all winter athletes in NCAA Division I sports an additional year of eligibility. The council intends to propose new rules to dictate how athletes can make money from their names, images and likenesses and a new rule to allow all athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out a season.

In an interview done yesterday the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights said he believes the next NHL season will start February 1st, and will be 48 or 56 games.

