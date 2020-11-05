Thursday Morning Headlines & Highlights 11-5-20

We roll through all of the news and notes in the world of sports to get you off on a great start for your Thursday on The Morning Line with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

The Boston Red Sox are the last franchise in the majors with an opening at manager, and according to the Boston Globe, the Sox had a meeting last week with former manager Alex Cora.

The New England Patriots added another wide receiver yesterday by signing free agent Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.

The Patriots also added another former Michigan Wolverine to the mix, signing Defensive Tackle Ryan Glasgow to the practice squad.

The NBA appears to be closer to an agreement to start the coming season before Christmas on their way to a 72 game season, which would get the season completed before the Tokyo Olympics.

Another former UMaine hockey player is going to start the NHL season rehabbing from surgery, as 31 year old Gustav Nyquist had surgery Tuesday on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. According to the Bluejackets he will miss 5 to 6 months, and they said he’d been dealing with the issue for years, and a cyst developed in the area which caused further problems.

The MPA and state health agencies are expected to meet today to continue their discussion about winter sports. They are working together to develop guidelines of how to, or if they should move forward.

