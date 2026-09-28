Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings – September 27

Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings – September 27

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gorham 6-1 49.192
  2. Thornton Academy 6-1 42.755
  3. Marshwood 5-2 32.457
  4. Cheverus.Waynflete 6-1 32.449
  5. Falmouth 4-3 30.926
  6. Massabesic/Sacopee Valley 5-3 30.000
  7. Scarborough 52 28.265
  8. Lewiston/Lisbon 6-0 27.449
  9. Deering 4-3 24.388
  10. Portland 3-4 21.633
  11. Bonny Eagle 4-3  19.231
  12. Kennebunk 3-3 18.061
  13. Edward Little 4-4 17.755
  14. Sanford 2-6 9.898
  15. Windham 2-6 9.592
  16. Noble 2-5 8.673
  17. South Portland 3-4 8.571
  18. Biddeford 0-7 0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. York 6-1 32.245
  2. Messalonskee 6-1 31.531
  3. Washington Academy 5-1 30.714
  4. Greely 5-1 28.980
  5. Camden Hills 5-4 25.306
  6. Westbrook 4-4 19.184
  7. Yarmouth 2-4 19.082
  8. Mt. Ararat 3-5 14.796
  9. Hampden Academy 1-6 11.224
  10. Nokomis 3-4 10.00
  11. Cape Elizabeth 1-6 9.796
  12. Brewer 2-6 6.327
  13. Brunswick 3-5 5.102
  14. Cony 0-8 0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gardiner 5-2 32.959
  2. Medomak Valley 6-2 32.858
  3. Ellsworth  5-3 24.796
  4. MDI 4-3 22.857
  5. Bucksport 6-4 18.305
  6. Wells 2-5 9.592
  7. Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3-5 8.407
  8. Lake Region 2-5 4.560
  9. Gray-New Gloucester 3-5 2.143
  10. Orono/John Bapst 2-6 1.538
  11. Maranacook/Winthrop 0-8 0.000

Class D Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. GSA 8-0 61.287
  2. Naarraguagus 6-1 43.250
  3. North Yarmouth/Freeport 6-1 36.837
  4. Woodland 7-1 23.124
  5. Machias 5-4 15.746
  6. Calais 3-5 15.461
  7. Sumner 2-6 4.911
  8. Jonesport-Beals 1-6 3.846
  9. Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-7 0.000
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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

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Categories: High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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