Here are the Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings of games played and reported through Sunday, September 27th.

Class A - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gorham 6-1 49.192 Thornton Academy 6-1 42.755 Marshwood 5-2 32.457 Cheverus.Waynflete 6-1 32.449 Falmouth 4-3 30.926 Massabesic/Sacopee Valley 5-3 30.000 Scarborough 52 28.265 Lewiston/Lisbon 6-0 27.449 Deering 4-3 24.388 Portland 3-4 21.633 Bonny Eagle 4-3 19.231 Kennebunk 3-3 18.061 Edward Little 4-4 17.755 Sanford 2-6 9.898 Windham 2-6 9.592 Noble 2-5 8.673 South Portland 3-4 8.571 Biddeford 0-7 0.000

Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

York 6-1 32.245 Messalonskee 6-1 31.531 Washington Academy 5-1 30.714 Greely 5-1 28.980 Camden Hills 5-4 25.306 Westbrook 4-4 19.184 Yarmouth 2-4 19.082 Mt. Ararat 3-5 14.796 Hampden Academy 1-6 11.224 Nokomis 3-4 10.00 Cape Elizabeth 1-6 9.796 Brewer 2-6 6.327 Brunswick 3-5 5.102 Cony 0-8 0.000

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gardiner 5-2 32.959 Medomak Valley 6-2 32.858 Ellsworth 5-3 24.796 MDI 4-3 22.857 Bucksport 6-4 18.305 Wells 2-5 9.592 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3-5 8.407 Lake Region 2-5 4.560 Gray-New Gloucester 3-5 2.143 Orono/John Bapst 2-6 1.538 Maranacook/Winthrop 0-8 0.000

Class D Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

GSA 8-0 61.287 Naarraguagus 6-1 43.250 North Yarmouth/Freeport 6-1 36.837 Woodland 7-1 23.124 Machias 5-4 15.746 Calais 3-5 15.461 Sumner 2-6 4.911 Jonesport-Beals 1-6 3.846 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0-7 0.000

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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

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