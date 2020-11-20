Time To Drop The Puck And Start College Hockey

The 2020-2021 season starts in Hockey East this weekend for Men's and Women's teams across the league, we got a preview of what to expect with Jim Connelly of USCHO.

We talked about the decision at UMaine and Vermont to not host home games (the Catamounts are not playing any games in hockey or hoops until December 18) and what that may mean for the season.

And we looked around the world of college hockey and the Hockey East conference.

Jim discussed what teams he expects to see at the top of the national polls, if everything goes off smoothly this season, and one of those teams is in Hockey East.

Catch up on his thoughts, and get ready for the upcoming college hockey season.

Getty Images