Top-seed Hermon Punches Ticket To B North Final [GIRLS]

The top-seed Hermon Hawks punched their ticket to the Class B North final game on Saturday with a 47-34 win over the No. 4 Old Town Coyotes.

Senior Paige Plissey led the Hawks with 13 points in the semifinal win Wednesday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Madison Lebel added 10 points for the Hawks, who improve to 19-1 on the season.

Old Town fell behind early, but made a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to single digits in the final period.

Sophomore Lexi Thibodeau has nine points for the Coyotes and Hannah Richard had seven points.

No. 1 Hermon will play No. 2 Waterville in the Class B North final on 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.