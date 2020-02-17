Tourney 2020: Monday Quarterfinal Schedule, Scores + Highlights

Top-seed Jonesport-Beals Runs Past Greater Houtlon Christian [BOYS]

The top-seed and undefeated Jonesport-Beals Royals stayed perfect Monday night, punching their ticket to the semifinals after defeating No. 9 Greater Houtlon Christian in Bangor.

The Royals (17-0) led from start to finish, pressing the Eagles and controlling the fast -- and sometimes frenetic -- pace of the game on the way to a 58-39 win.

Senior captain Ryan Alley led the way for the Royals with 21 points. Alvin Beal and Adam Robinson each had 10 points. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Machias Defeats Southern Aroostook To Advance [BOYS]

The Machias Bulldogs defeated the Southern Aroostook Warriors Monday night to advance to the Class D North semifinals.

The No. 4 Bulldogs were able to build a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and keep the No. 5 Warriors in check on the way to a 57-46 win at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

It was a close for much of the contest, with Machias holding a 19-18 lead at the half.

Jeff Tuttle

Southern Aroostook Stays Perfect With Win Over Ashland [GIRLS]

The Southern Aroostook Warriors stayed perfect Monday with a convincing quarterfinal win over the Ashland Hornets Monday in Bangor.

The top-seed Warriors (19-0) pressured the Hornets all evening on the way to a 77-22 win at the Cross Insurance Center.

Madison Russell, a freshman, led the Warriors with 20 points. Makealyn Porter added 15 points. Emma Nadeau, a junior, added 12. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Shead Holds Off Wisdom for Quarterfinal Win [GIRLS]

The Shead Tigerettes held off a late charge from the Wisdom Pioneers to advance to clam a quarterfinal win Monday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The No. 4 Tigerettes built a 26-9 lead late in the first half, but the No. 5 Pioneers came out strong in the second half and tied the game at 34 about halfway through the fourth quarter.

The Tigerettes regained their composure in the final minutes on their way to a 39-34 victory. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Deer Isle-Stonington Ousts Schenck in Quarterfinal Upset [BOYS]

The Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners scored the second upset of the morning in Bangor, ousting the Schenck Wolverines in Monday's Class D North quarterfinal.

No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington controlled the game from midway through the first quarter on the way to a 63-57 over No. 2 Schenck.

Junior captains Myles Brown and Coleman Brown led the Mariners with 23 and 22 points, respectively. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Easton Upsets Van Buren To Advance [BOYS]

The Easton Bears pulled away from the Van Buren Crusaders in the fourth quarter to earn a 56-48 quarterfinal win in Bangor on Monday.

Matt Pangburn led the No. 6 Bears with 20 points in the win, which sends Easton to the Class D North semifinals.

After leading 29-26 at the half, the No. 3 Crusaders struggled offensively in the second half, hampered in the late minutes after scoring threat Isaiah Morales fouled out of the contest with 11 points. >>MORE>>

It's time for the best players at Maine's smallest schools to take the court with the Class D quarterfinals continuing Monday in Bangor and Augusta. Meanwhile, Class C takes the afternoon session in Augusta, and the Class A girls tip off in Portland.

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

CLASS D NORTH

No. 6 Easton 56 def. No. 3 Van Buren 48 [BOYS]*

No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington 63 def. No. 2 Schenck 57 [BOYS]*

No. 4 Shead 39 def. No. 5 Wisdom 34 [GIRLS] *

No. 1 Southern Aroostook 77 def. No. 8 Ashland 22 [GIRLS]*

No. 4 Machias 57 def. No. 5 Southern Aroostook 46 [BOYS] *

No. 1 Jonesport-Beals 58 def. No. 9 Greater Houtlon Christian 39 [BOYS]

Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

CLASS D SOUTH

No. 3 Greenville 52 def. No. 6 Pine Tree 37 [BOYS]

No. 2 Rangeley 53, def. No. 7 Vinalhaven 46 [BOYS]

No. 4 Seacoast 46 def. No. 5 Temple 26 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Greenville 59 def. No. 8 North Haven 14 [GIRLS]

CLASS C SOUTH

No. 3 Boothbay 59 def. No. 6 Mt. Abram 54 [BOYS]

No. 2 Waynflete 55 def. No. 10 Traip 29 [BOYS]

No. 4 North Yarmouth Academy 54 def. No. 5 Richmond 37 [BOYS]

No. 1 Winthrop vs. No. 9 Monmouth [BOYS] 9 p.m.

Portland Expo, Portland

CLASS A SOUTH

No. 3 Marshwood 58 def. No. 6 York 53 [GIRLS]

No. 7 Falmouth 42 def. No. 2 Kennebunk 35 [GIRLS]

No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester 50 def. No. 5 Brunswick 38 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Greely vs, No. 8 Mt. Ararat [GIRLS] 8:30 p.m.